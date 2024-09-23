Owner of Paso Robles Wine Tasting Room Arrested on Suspicion of Assault 9.23.2024

On Sunday, September 15th, the owner of the Wine Boss Tasting Room in downtown Paso Robles, 36-year-old Thomas Robert Booth of San Luis Obispo, was arrested by sheriff deputies on charges of first-degree burglary, domestic battery, and battery causing serious bodily injury.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived at the residence of a female victim after receiving a call of battery; the female victim said Booth, her ex-boyfriend, entered her home without permission and physically assaulted her and her boyfriend.

Booth fled the scene before deputies arrived, but was located later that afternoon outside a restaurant in San Luis Obispo, where he was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail.

He is no longer in custody.