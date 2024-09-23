Cal Poly Resident Advisor Arrested For Burglary & Attempted Rape 9.23.2024

On September 7th, a Cal Poly student reported waking up in their apartment to someone holding their hands over their face.

The intruder to the student’s apartment fled the scene following a brief struggle, and an investigation was quickly launched to identify the perpetrator.

On Saturday this weekend, the suspect in question, 25-year-old Alexis Alejandro, was arrested for burglary and attempted rape. Alejandro is the resident advisor at Poly Canyon Village apartments where the incident took place.

His bail is set to 100 thousand dollars, he has been barred from campus, and the issue will be handled at Cal Poly’s office of student rights and responsibilities.