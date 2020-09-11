Park Cinemas Fundraiser 9.11.2020

What can a business owner do when local government forces them to close their operation and they lose everything?

The owner of Park Cinemas has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help pay his bills. John Roush says the shut down has created a disaster for his family.

They are looking at $250 thousand dollars in debt. That’s for rent, insurance, employee paychecks and non-operating expenses which don’t stop just because the county closes their business.

Rousch opened Park Cinemas back in 1997. The first movie he showed….,The Titanic.

Over the years Rousch has been a big supporter of Paso Robles.

If you would like to help save park cinemas, go to:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-the-park-cinemas