North County Weather 9.11.2020

Mostly sunny today after the fog and low clouds dissipate, but there may be smoke and haze in in the north county from the Dolan fire. Highs in the low 90’s. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies, with some smoke and haze. Lows in the low to mid 50’s. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies with some smoke and haze. Highs in the low to mid 90’s. SW winds 10-20 miles per hour.

The extended forecast calls for sunny skies through the weekend, highs in the mid 90’s. We may see a lot of smoke and haze from the Dolan fire on the coast.