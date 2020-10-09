Park Cinemas Reopens 10.09.2020

The signs say “We’re all in this together.” But like George Orwell’s Animal House, some are more equal than others. One of the hardest hit business by the government imposed shut down, movie theaters.

Back in early May, owner John Rousch told KPRL the closure was tough on him. He sold popcorn to keep a few people employed, but back in May, he told KPRL he couldn’t make a living. That was early May.

Finally, Park Cinema’s is reopening today. Keep Park Cinemas in mind if you’re thinking about seeing a movie at a real movie theater for the first time in months.