Paso 5-Year Development Impact Fee Compliance Report Available For Review 2.07.2025

In its first meeting in March, the Paso Robles city council will review the city’s five-year development impact fee compliance report.

This report provides details on the development impact fees the city charges, such as its amount and which public improvement projects the fees are spent on. This is required by state law to be done every fiscal year, and every five fiscal years.

The full draft report is available for the public to review on the city of Paso Robles website, or can be requested at city hall, 1000 Spring street.