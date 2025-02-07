Templeton Historical Museum Holding 1st Annual Blacksmith Contest & Chili Cook-Off 2.07.2025

On March 15th, the Templeton historical museum will be holding the first annual Blacksmith Contest & Art Show, as well as a chili cook-off.

Half of the event will display the unique skills of blacksmithing as an art, featuring smiths from across the state of California.

The day’s events start at 8 am, and goes until 4:30 pm. As the smiths hammer away at the forge, the historical museum will also be holding a chili cook-off.

The smithing competition also commemorates the opening of a six-week hand-forged sculpture exhibit at the historical museum.

Volunteers for the event, and participants for the chili-cook off and blind forging battle are still open.

You can visit: templetonhistoricalmuseum.com for more information on this free event, Saturday, March 15th.