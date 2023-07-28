Paso Basin Cooperative Committee Meeting 07.28.2023

The Paso Basin Cooperative Committee conducted its regular meeting on Wednesday of this week at 4 pm.

The meeting began with a Templeton resident calling a point of order, requesting an explanation for why the Estrella El-Pomar Creston water district was permitted to serve on the committee. Despite this, the meeting continued with a welcoming of the EPC GSA to the PBCC before turning to public comment for items not on the agenda. Some members of the public expressed their dissatisfaction with the PBCC’s current management of the Paso Robles Basin, particularly for rural property owners.

The meeting continued with its report items, including recommended actions from the California department of water resources on the approved groundwater sustainability plan. Recommendations from the DWR included re-evaluating the well impact analysis, considering mitigation strategies, and explaining the monitoring network for interconnected surface water. The committee then went on to draft its response to the June 2023 grand jury report on the Paso Robles basin. The committee agreed with most of the findings and recommendations, recommending staff to later summarize its partial disagreements for its response that is due on September 21st.

The committee approved two directions to staff for RFPS before announcing that an upcoming special meeting date will be discussed by staff.

The next official meeting for the PBCC is October 25th.