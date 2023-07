A power outage began yesterday morning at around 7 for more than three thousand PG&E customers in Atascadero.

Customers along both sides of highway 101 from Curbaril avenue to Vineyard drive were affected according to PG&E. Power was fully restored to customers by a little after noon on Thursday.

The outages were likely caused by the Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings for wildfire prevention. The EPSS shuts power off when any outside force makes contact with a power line.