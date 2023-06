Paso Robles broke another temperature record, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, the Paso Robles Municipal Airport recorded a high temperature of 60 degrees. That set a daily record low max temp as well as a new monthly record low max temp for the month of June.

The old daily record was 66 in 1998. The old June record was 61 on June 2nd, 1999. The normal high for June 6th is 86 degrees.