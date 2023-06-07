Free Carnival Rides Opening Day of Fair 06.07.2023

The California Mid-Sate fair announced Tuesday that all carnival rides will be free on opening day of the Fair next month — with no tickets or wristbands necessary.

The promotion is a partnership with Helm & Sons Amusements and is good only for Wednesday, July 19th. Admission to the Fair is still required, but single ride tickets and unlimited ride wristbands will not be necessary to ride any of the carnival attractions. The offer doesn’t include paid carnival games.

The carnival will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight. Carnival ride height and size restrictions still apply. For all other days of the fair, pre-sale single-day unlimited ride wristbands are available for $35. Presale fair admission tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and $9 for kids, and are available for purchase at MidStateFair.com.

Prices at the gate are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $9 for kids. The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19-30, and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”