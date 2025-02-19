Paso City Council Approves Chris Huot as Interim City Manager 2.19.2025

Former assistant city manager, Chris Huot, will continue to serve as the interim city manager for Paso Robles, approved by the council in its meeting last night.

Mr. Huot has been serving as the interim since January 27th, following the resignation of former city manager Ty Lewis.

Going forward, the city council will decide how they want to fill the position of city manager in a future closed session, and relay the information to the public.

The agreement was approved by council 4 – 0. Mayor John Hamon was absent for the meeting.