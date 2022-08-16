Paso City Council Meeting 08.16.2022

Paso Robles city council meets tonight at the library conference room. Tonight, the mayor will issue retirement proclamations for Dave McCue and Julie Silva Dahlen.

Ditas Esperanza will give a report on capital projects. Freida Berman will also talk about public works issues in the city of Paso Robles.

The council will also discuss connecting Cal Poly with the space innovation and technology park. They’ll likely approve a conceptual design for the pickle ball complex at Sherwood park.

They will also consider a memo of understanding with ECHO and the dissolution of the ECHO Ad Hoc committee.

There has been some discussion of a pickle ball court for the homeless near the Motel 6 ECHO homeless shelter. The proponents say pickle ball will enhance the self-esteem of the homeless, allow them to network with movers and shakers in the community and playing the game of pickleball would sharpen their reflexes. That proposal is not on the agenda, but it may manifest tonight.

Tonight’s meeting gets underway at 6:30. You can hear the meeting live tonight on KPRL.