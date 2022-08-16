Smart Trial Continues 08.16.2022

The Kristin Smart murder trial continues in Monterey county court.

Yesterday, a cadaver dog handler testified. Adela Morris told the court that her dog, Cholla signaled at the door of Paul Flores in the Cal Poly dorm. That was during a search for human remains shortly after the disappearance of Kristin Smart. Morris said between 1996 and 2000, Cholla the border collie helped to locate at least 11 crime scenes or human remains in California.

At the dorms, Morris let Cholla off the leash, the dog ran down the hall of the dorm. She made a U-turn and began concentrating on odors in one part of the hall. Then, she ran back and jumped on Morris, which is her alert that she had located her target odor of human remain scent. It was at room 128 in the dorms. That was Paul Flores’ dorm room.

The police let Cholla in the dorm, and she alerted very clearly at a bed on the left side of the room. Morris said she was very clear about it.

Paul Flores’ attorney moved to strike that statement because Morris was speculating about her dog’s understanding of the scent. Morris goes back on the stand at 1:30 this afternoon.