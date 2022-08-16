PR City Council Race 08.16.2022

In the Paso Robles city council race, we have only one race with more than one candidate.

Michael Rivera is challenging mayor Steve Martin. That’s a city at large election.

City councilman John Hamon is running for re-election, and he’s unopposed in his district.

In the second district, councilman Maria Elena Garcia resigned. School board trustee Chris Bausch is running unopposed for her position. Bausch says he’s decided to move from the school board to city of Paso Robles.

We’ll hear more from Bausch tomorrow about his perception of the issues facing the east side of Paso Robles.

The general election is in early November.