Paso City Council Meeting 12.20.2022

About the proposed increase in water rates, the city council will discuss that increase at tonight’s city council meeting. The rates for the average water user will increase by about $5. The council will also discuss some minor modifications to the parking fees downtown. The plan is to eliminated free parking within existing paid parking zones, and increasing the hourly rate to $2 per hour. The city will also spend more money to upgrade the parking system technology.

To appease critics who say that the parking fees are driving locals out of the downtown area, the council will also hear about a plan for local residents. Retailers and others say fewer locals are shopping or visiting downtown Paso Robles because of the parking fees. Especially, after they receive one of those $50 parking tickets.

Paso Robles city council meets at 6:30 this evening at the library conference room. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.