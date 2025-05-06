Paso City Council Providing Annual Report of General Plan 5.06.2025

The next Paso Robles city council meeting is tonight at 6.

On tonight’s agenda under discussion items is the 2024 annual report for the city’s general plan. The general plan was first adopted in 2003, with several amendments made in the following years.

General plan reports must be submitted to the state by late May, and the city must detail the status it has towards implementation. The city says there are 240 policy action items on the general plan, excluding those in its housing element.

Currently, the city has 142 actions ongoing, and 71 actions are complete with no ongoing activities required. Housing production will be discussed separately in the meeting. The city’s most recent assignment for housing units assigns 1,446 units to be constructed between January 2019, and the end of 2028. The agenda says 46% of this has been completed, with 310 residences under construction.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.