Paso City Council Special Meeting Tonight For Advisory Body 5.08.2024

The Paso Robles city council will be holding a special meeting tonight at 5 pm.

The special meeting is for interviewing and potentially appointing new members to the supplemental sales tax oversight committee. The sales tax oversight committee is a forum for citizens to review and report to the city council and community on matters relating to revenues and expenditures for both measures N-12 and J-20.

Currently there is one at-large position, one partial at-large position, and four community organization positions open. There are four applicants for the community organization positions, and eight applicants for the at-large position, with one application withdrawn.

The meeting takes place in the large conference room on the second floor of city hall, 1000 Spring street.