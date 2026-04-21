Paso City Council to Discuss Signs, Larry Moore Park & Homelessness 04.21.2026

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tonight at 6 in the Norris room at Centennial park.

Tonight’s lengthy agenda contains several discussion items and public hearings. One public hearing is an amendment to the city’s municipal code regarding signs, continued from its previous April 7th meeting.

A discussion item is also the revitalization concept to Larry Moore park. Since 2024, the city has met with stakeholders and community members of the surrounding neighborhood regarding a sizable revitalization of the park, particularly with youth athletic fields. The development plan for Larry Moore park includes 2 lighted ball fields, 1 rectangular field, bleachers, playground areas, a rock climbing area, new restrooms and storage areas, and a connection to the river-walk trail system.

Lastly, the city will discuss joining the county’s regional homelessness and affordable housing compact, a joint effort with the seven cities to address homelessness through strengthened collaboration.