PRJUSD Offering Free Summer Childcare For Enrolled Families 04.21.2026

PRJUSD Offers Free Summer Childcare for Enrolled Families

The Paso Robles joint unified school district is offering free summer childcare for students enrolled in TK through middle school.

Through the district’s “expanded learning opportunities program,” families can gain access to full-day summer care at no cost. Hours of operation are 7:30 am to 5:30 pm, Monday to Friday from June 15th through July 28th. Summer care programs are hosted at Winifred Pifer, Glen Speck, and Virginia Peterson elementary schools.

Additionally, in partner ship with the Boys and Girls Club of north San Luis Obispo county, the Tom Maas Clubhouse is also offering another high-quality option for families.

As of the announcement by PRJUSD, there are 550 spots available for the summer program, and enrollment will continue on a first-come, first-served basis.