Paso Council Approves 2024 Draft Action Plan 12.20.2023

The Paso Robles city council approved its draft annual action plan for its community development block grant program in its meeting last night.

The grant program is funded by the department of housing and urban development that are allocated through the county. The city has $172,350 available, and $128,768 will go to projects. $13,867 will go to administration.

With its remaining funds for public service programs, city council chose to allocate $14,500 to CAPSLO, and $15,215 to ECHO. The council voted to approve this draft, which will be brought back in another regular city council meeting for public hearing on March 5, 2024.