Paso Council Approves Pickleball Court Construction Complex 11.20.2024

The Paso Robles city council discussed approving the pickleball court complex construction in its meeting last night.

The project’s construction bid is around 3.2 million dollars, with the total budget funds requiring around 4 million dollars. The complex would see the construction of 7 new pickleball courts at Sherwood park, a new parking lot, restrooms, site furnishings, and concrete pavement.

Some members of the public raised concerns against using this amount of city funds for a recreational

Council clarified that only a fraction of the projects funds are for the pickleball courts – around 823 thousand dollars.

In order to fund the project, council will need to redirect around two million dollars in funds from the south Vine street bridge project.

Council voted to approve this item 4 – 1, with councilman Bausch dissenting.