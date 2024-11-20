ECHO Holding Its 6th Annual Turkey Trot 5K – 11.20.2024

On Thanksgiving day, the El Camino Homeless Organization will be hosting its 6th annual Turkey Trot 5k and Fun Run.

The event will be held at the Atascadero lake pavilion on the 28th, with registration starting at 8:30 am.

The suggested donation for this event is $20 per person, with funds going directly to support families and individuals facing homelessness in the community.

Trophies will be given for the best runners, and the wearers of the best individual costume, group costume, and animal costume.