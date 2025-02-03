Paso Council Discussing 4th of July Celebration Budget at Barney Schwartz 2.03.2025

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tomorrow night at 6.

On its discussion items is a budget estimate for the fourth of July fireworks celebration at Barney Schwartz park. The agenda says in the previous two years of this celebration, the city has spent about 145 thousand dollars per year, covered primarily by pre-allocated funds and budget savings from previous celebrations.

The estimated cost for this year was initially estimated to be 170 thousand dollars, but staff says they have reduced the budget by around 20 thousand dollars by delaying the start time, reducing the band performances to one, reducing the size of the recreational activity area, and employing private security to just overnight hours.

Staff is requesting council’s approval to continue with the celebration and to solicit sponsors, as the estimated expenses exceed the available funding totals for the event.