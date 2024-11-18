Paso Council Discussing Allocating Funds For Pickleball Court 11.18.2024

The Paso Robles city council’s next meeting is tomorrow starting at 6:30 pm.

On the council’s agenda is a resolution for awarding a contract for the construction of a pickleball court complex at Sherwood park. The agenda says the project was first approved in August 2021, with funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act shortly afterwards.

The city council authorized a 3.4 million dollar bid for construction of the pickleball court in June 2024, around 2.2 million dollars higher than the original estimate. This is due to increased costs for labor & materials, and design changes due to relocating the pickleball court.

The city council is short around 2.9 million dollars in funding for the project, which they may address by either using general fund reserves, or reallocate funds from the south Vine street bridge project.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.