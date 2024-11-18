Live Fire Training at Paso Robles Fire Training Center 11.18.2024

Live Fire Training

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services announced they will be performing live fire training at the new fire station and training center at 2924 Union road.

A release by the department says this training is required annually, and is made easier to perform in the city with the acquisition of fire station 3 and its continued funding and support.

The training goes into detail about fire behavior, flow path, firefighting techniques, and safety tips needed to ensure a safe training environment.

The training will take place starting November 19th through November 22nd.