Structure Fire in Atascadero on Saturday, No Injuries Reported 11.18.2024

The Atascadero fire department responded to a residential fire early Saturday morning at around 3:06 am.

A release by the department says the homeowner of a single family residence reported the fire; emergency officials arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building, with the roof collapsing shortly after. All occupants of the building were reported to be out of the structure at this time. No injuries were reported.

The department took about one hour to control the flames, with the cause under investigation.

The release also says the homeowner said they opened the windows and door while evacuating to try and help clear the smoke, but this only increased the oxygen supply to the fire and dramatically increased its spread.