Paso Council Approves Upgrades to Video Production Broadcast 1.16.2025

The Paso Robles city council approved the initiation for improving the chamber’s video production in its meeting last night.

Currently, the city of Paso Robles is one of the only jurisdictions in San Luis Obispo county that does not offer video elements for its board meetings. The estimated one-time cost for cameras, switches, equipment, microphones, and infrastructure is estimated to be around $225,000.

Other improvements brought to the council to consider were upgrading the council Dias, the audience chairs, window shades, or wall treatments, as the room is used for various other activities throughout the year. To fund these improvements, council has a reserve fund known as the PEG fund. Standing for Public, Educational, and Government funds, the PEG fund must be used for capital costs for facilities and equipment.

Council instructed staff to keep the upgrade costs within the $225,000 in PEG funds available. The motion was approved unanimously.