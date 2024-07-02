Paso Fire Dept Releases Statement Re Vegetation Fire on Sunday 7.02.2024

Press Release Vegetation Fire

The Paso Robles fire department has released an official statement regarding the vegetation fire that sparked on Sunday at around 9 pm.

The fire took place on Caballo Place in Paso Robles, and burned around 3.65 acres before being contained. There were no damages to structures or infrastructure.

The releases says that though the cause of the fire is under investigation, several residents reported fireworks in the area just prior to the fire being sparked.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reminds residents that all fireworks are illegal in the city of Paso Robles, as they pose a significant risk during fire season.