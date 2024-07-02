SLO PD Arrest Man For Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm 7.02.2024

The San Luis Obispo police department received reports of gunshots being heard on the 1500 block of Madonna road in the evening hours of June 30th.

At the time, police were unable to find evidence of gunshots, but the next morning, police received a report from a resident at the same block that they found a bullet hole in the trunk of their vehicle. A release by the police department says that 30-year-old Luis Martin Barron was suspected of firing a gun in the neighborhood.

At around 5:15 pm on July 1st, the police department responded to a call saying that Barron was banging on the door and window of a neighbor’s apartment while holding a gun. Police responded immediately, and Barron retreated into his apartment.

Police and the Regional SWAT Team set up a perimeter around the residence, and after hours of negotiation, Barron exited his apartment. He was taken into custody without incident, and was charged with felony unlawful discharge of a weapon.