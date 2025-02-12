Paso Fire & Emergency Services Advises Preparation For Incoming Storm 2.12.2025

Feb 2025 Storm Press Release

Paso Fire & Emergency Services has released an update for the incoming atmospheric river this Thursday, which may bring winds of up to 45 miles per hour and several inches of rain in the vicinity.

Paso Fire says the city has been addressing storm drain systems, clearing out debris from flood prone areas, and preparing equipment for immediate response.

Free sand is available for residents at the city streets yard, 1220 Paso Robles street. Residents must bring their own sandbags, shovels, and load the materials themselves.

Paso Fire also advises travelers to be aware of the potential for downed trees and power lines, and avoid all water crossings.