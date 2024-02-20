Paso Fire Rescues 3 Individuals From Salinas Riverbed 02.20.2024

Salinas River Press Release 2.19.24

The Paso Robles fire department, with assistance from the California Highway Patrol air operations division, assisted three individuals who were stranded on islands within the Salinas riverbed.

The incident occurred early Monday morning following the heavy rainfall Sunday night. The three subjects were found or reported at separate intervals, and all three did not sustain any injuries.

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services says they have recently placed a rescue boat in service due to the increase in water responses within the riverbed.

The department also reminds residents to remain out of the riverbed during these rain incidents, as it is extremely hazardous.