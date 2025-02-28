Paso Groundwater Basin JPA on Next City Council Meeting Agenda 2.28.2025

The Paso Robles city council will be the next governing body to consider approving the Joint Powers Authority for the Paso Robles groundwater basin.

The Joint Powers Authority, or JPA, is proposed to comprise of all five groundwater sustainability agencies in the region, or four with the exception of the San Miguel Community Services District.

The county board of supervisors approved the JPA in its meeting in January. The JPA, according to the city council’s agenda, would act as a governing body for the Paso Robles groundwater basin, with the goal of implementing its groundwater sustainability plan in compliance with the state’s sustainable groundwater management act.

The agenda says a majority of costs associated with this will be funded through a fee(s) on all extractors in its boundaries after the first fiscal year. The city council will consider this in its next meeting Tuesday, March 4th at 6 pm.