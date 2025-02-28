Paso Fire & Emergency Services Conducting Training Drill at Centennial Park 2.28.2025

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services announced they will be conducting an evening training drill tonight from 6 to 8:30 pm.

The drill will take place at Centennial park. Paso Fire says multiple engines and personnel will be present for the training event, both from Paso Robles Fire & Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

Residents can expect increased activity in the area, and there will be posted signs announcing the training event. The release says no live fire or destructive training will take place.

The exercises will focus on hose pulling and ladder use.