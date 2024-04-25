Paso High School Takes Ten Medals @ SkillsUSA State Competition 04.25.2024

PRHS SkillsUSA State Results (PRJUSD)

Paso Robles high school students attended the 57th annual California SkillsUSA Leadership & Skills conference earlier this month.

From April 4th to the 7th, thousands of middle and high school students from across the state attended the conference in Ontario, California to compete in a variety of various skilled service occupations.

Paso Robles high school brought home a total of ten medals in this year’s competition, with 3 students earning gold medals and an opportunity to represent Paso Robles high school at the national competition in Atlanta, Georgia, scheduled for June 2024.

The gold medals went to Kyle Dart in aviation maintenance technology, Preston Cleaver in power equipment technology, and Asyel Mendoza in telecommunications tabling.