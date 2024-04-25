Dana Reserve Specific Plan Approved 04.25.2024

After the second day of its hearing, and nearly four years after it was initially submitted to the county planning commission, the Dana Reserve Specific project has been approved by the board of supervisors.

The plan is for a residential and nonresidential housing project on a 288-acre plot of land in Nipomo. Over 1400 residential units, open space, recreation areas, and areas for commercial and non-residential use has been the project’s proposed plan.

The board approved this yesterday after two lengthy days of its final hearings in a 3 – 2 vote, with supervisors Bruce Gibson and Jimmy Paulding dissenting.

Construction is projected to start in 2026.