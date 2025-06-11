SLO PD Arrest 3 Individuals For Agreeing to Sell Alcohol to a Minor 6.11.2025

Over three Thursdays, May 22nd, 29th, and June 5th, San Luis Obispo police conducted minor decoy and shoulder tap operations in the city.

From these operations, the police department arrested three individuals who agreed to sell alcohol to minors, or purchase alcohol for a minor.

In the May 22nd operation, only 1 in 30 stores agreed to sell alcohol to a minor; the clerk involved worked for Vons on Broad street, and was arrested.

On May 29th, during a shoulder tap operation, one person agreed to purchase alcohol for a minor, and was arrested.

And on June 5th, from 22 stores, a clerk at SLO Ranch Market on Froom Ranch Way was arrested for selling alcohol to a minor.

These operations were conducted with the assistance from the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control.