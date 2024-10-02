Paso Main Street Association Presents Dia de Los Muertos Celebration 10.02.2024

The Paso Robles downtown Main Street Association is partnering with the Central Coast Hispanic Business Association to hold a Dia de Los Muertos event in the downtown city park on Saturday, October 26th from 10 am to 4 pm.

Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday that is traditionally celebrated in a three-day period from October 31st to November 2nd, combining ancient aztec traditions, mexican mysticism, and some catholic tradition.

The event on Saturday promises a cultural celebration with food, dance, music, vendors, children’s activities, and more.

The event’s admission is free.