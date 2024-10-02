Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade Returning October 12th – 10.02.2024

The 94th annual Pioneer Day parade returns to Paso Robles Saturday, October 12th.

The parade starts promptly at 10 am, beginning on 16th and Spring street, and ending in the downtown city park. The parade will feature a variety of antique tractors, horse-drawn wagons, marching bands, youth groups, church groups, floats, vintage cars, fire engines, military vehicles, and more.

After the parade at noon, the free bean feed starts in the downtown city park.

Then enjoy the Whiskerino contest, the horseshoe pitching contest, pioneer museum activities at riverside avenue, and pioneer games & gymkhana at the Paso Robles event center later that afternoon.

Interested participants in the parade can apply online.