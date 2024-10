The Paso Robles Main Street Association is looking for volunteers to monitor barricades during its Safe & Fun Trick or Treat event on Halloween.

This event will take place in the downtown area in Paso Robles on Thursday, October 31st from 4 to 7 pm.

Street closures include 11th and 12th streets from Spring to Pine streets, Pine street from 11th to 12th streets, and Park street from 12th to 13th streets.

To volunteer, you can call the Main Street office at (805) 238 – 4103.