Atascadero Firefighters Battle Hay Trailer Fire 10.29.2024

On Saturday afternoon, Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 6280 Morro road.

The fire was said to be a truck with a trailer of numerous hay bales that had caught flames. A release by the fire department says the first engine arrived to see the bales of hay were fully engulfed in flames, but there was no extension into the truck.

Suppressive actions were taken quickly, and though the fire was able to spread to nearby vegetation, the flames were contained in just about an hour.

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services says no injuries of civilians or fire personnel were reported.