Paso Man Pleads Guilty to Trafficking Cannabis 06.19.2023

On Thursday, a Paso Robles man pleaded guilty to trafficking black market cannabis on Interstate 44 in Missouri.

In a plea bargain, 31 year old Silvestre Avila Villanueva pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance. Charges of child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance were dropped in exchange for the defendant agreeing to a seven-year prison term.

The judge in the case suspended the prison sentence and placed Avila on supervised probation for five years. This is not the first time a Paso Robles resident has been arrested for trafficking black market cannabis. In 2021, deputies in Nebraska arrested 18 year old Alejandrino Martinez for trafficking 145 pounds of cannabis on Interstate 80.