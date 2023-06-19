Possible Drowning off Avila Beach Waters 06.19.2023

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s office says a man kayaking with his friend off Avila Beach was found dead.

At around 5 pm, the man fell out of his kayak, and the friend found him unresponsive. Unable to rescue him, his friend paddled back to shore where he alerted authorities.

Detectives, Cal Fire, harbor patrol, CHP, and the coast guard all searched for the body, eventually finding it at 7 pm. The sheriff’s office says the death appears to be accidental.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.