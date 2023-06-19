Local Restaurants Receive Grants 063.19.2023

The California Restaurant Foundation (CRF), a nonprofit organization that invests in and empowers California restaurants and their workforce, recently awarded 184 independent restaurants with five thousand dollar grants as part of its Restaurants Care Resilience Fund.

Ten of the restaurants awarded are in SLO county, including four in the north county. The Paso Robles Wine Merchant, Les Petites Canailles, the Stokehouse Grill, and Central Coast Distillery. The Resilience Fund has provided financial assistance to nearly one thousand independent restaurants across California in the last three years.

The next round of funding will be in October. CRF is currently accepting additional support from corporations, foundations, and individuals who want to invest in California’s restaurant community.

For more information, go to: restaurantscare.org.