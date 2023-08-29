Paso Parking Ad Hoc Committee Meeting 8.29.2023

The Paso Robles parking Ad Hoc committee met yesterday afternoon for its final currently scheduled meeting. The meeting’s goal was to instruct staff on what to bring to city council for discussion.

Of the seven presented options based on discussion and feedback in the previous meetings, four were approved to be brought to city council: increasing the number annual senior parking permits, increasing signage and outreach, and studies on potentially implementing free parking days and a timed parking program.

The items will likely appear on a regular city council agenda in late September or early October. Members of the public continued to express their discontent with the parking program, with many requesting the removal of the parking program altogether. A letter signed by 27 wineries of the downtown wine district was brought to the committee, saying they hope that the parking program “is discontinued so that [they] may better serve [their] clientele.” Several committee members also wished to see the program removed, siding with members of the public in attendance.

Councilman Chris Bausch said at the end of the meeting that this is likely not the last meeting or discussion the Ad Hoc committee will have, and will likely meet again after council discusses the next step presented by staff.