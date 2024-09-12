Paso PD Hosting Fundraiser For Special Olympics 9.12.2024

The Paso Robles police department will be holding its annual “Tip-a-Cop” fundraiser this month.

Proceeds for this fundraiser will benefit special olympics southern California, as part of a statewide initiative. Officers will serve attendees of the event dinner in order to raise funds and awareness for special olympics athletes.

The event takes place on September 18, 2024. Attendees can reserve tables for 5:30 or 7:00 pm that night, with tables for eight available at $250. Individual meal options for take-out are also available for those unable to dine in.

Proceeds directly benefit special Olympics programs in San Luis Obispo county.