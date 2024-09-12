Laguna Lake Dog Park Closing For Renovations 9.12.2024

The city of San Luis Obispo announced that the Laguna lake dog park will be closed starting Monday, September 16th for renovations.

Park upgrades will include full-perimeter fencing, separate areas for large and small dogs, improved drainage to maintain the natural landscape, new trees to enhance the park’s beauty, new play structures for dogs, and new pathways for enhanced accessibility.

The budget for this project is around 1.5 million dollars, funded by the San Luis Ranch development parkland in-lieu fund.

The city says that construction will be complete in the spring of 2025.