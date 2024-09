The Templeton Rec Foundation has announced the date for its annual awards dinner.

Their fall event this year is “Livin The Scream,” October 26, 2024 at Spring Hill Suites in Atascadero. The event takes place from 5 to 9 pm, with VIP guests allowed inside an hour early.

The event will feature a dinner, drinks, live & silent auction, and a costume contest.

For more information, you can visit: templetoncsd.org.