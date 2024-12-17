Sheriff’s Office Arrest Three Men Looking to Meet Minors For Lewd Purposes 12.17.2024

Late last week, the San Luis Obispo county counter human trafficking force conducted an operation aimed at intercepting child sex predators in the city of San Luis Obispo.

The force is made up of investigators from the sheriff’s office and DA’s office. In their operation, three men were arrested, each for arranging to meet with what they believed to be a minor for lewd purposes. The men instead contacted an undercover detective.

The suspects are: 40-year-old Genaro Santa Avalos of Santa Maria, 42-year-old Ernesto Fernandez of Santa Maria, and 29-year-old Salvador Medoza Pille of Oceano.