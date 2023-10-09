Paso Robles School Board Meeting Tomorrow 10.09.2023

The Paso Robles school board will be meeting tomorrow at 6 pm, with no prior closed session.

On its agenda is its annual public hearing regarding sufficiency of instructional materials. The school board is required by the California education code to adopt a resolution stating whether each pupil has sufficient textbooks and instructional materials. An update regarding the 36th street project will also be presented as an information item.

Staff will present cost estimates for roof repairs and HVAC equipment for the 36th street campus that works in the reduced scope and budget for modernization options.

You can attend tomorrow’s meeting in person, or watch online.

In recognition of Indigenous People’s Day, all county schools and federal offices will be closed today.